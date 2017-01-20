Gogoro is heading south with in-home chargers

Electric scooter-maker Gogoro is making its first foray into Southern Taiwan, with the firm announcing Thursday it will rent GoChargers — small charging bases that can be used at home — to users in to users in Tainan and Kaohsiung before deploying more battery kiosks in the cities.

The Taoyuan-based startup, helmed by former HTC designer Horace Luke (陸學森), makes a smartphone-connected electric scooters powered by batteries that users can swap out at kiosks.

More than 17,000 of the smartscooters have been sold in Taiwan since Gogoro was launched in 2015.

The firm said riders in Tainan and Kaohsiung could rent a GoCharger, which powers up the scooters by connecting wirelessly to the Gogoro cloud system GogoroApp, for NT$149 per month for an overnight charger or NT$249 per month for a quick-charge version that can finish charging two batteries within three hours.

Three hundred riders will be able to rent GoChargers at the initial stage of the service's rollout.

"Gogoro also utilizes the connectivity to manage charge levels, charge rates and the overall health of the Gogoro battery," accoridng to the company.

There are currently 289 battery-swapping kiosks around Taiwan.

By the end of this year, it aims to set up "one station every one kilometer" in dense urban areas, and to install one station every 8 to 16 kilometers in less populated counties and townships.