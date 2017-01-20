S. Korea furniture giant opens store in Taipei

South Korean furniture company iloom officially opened the doors to its first ever overseas flagship store on Thursday at the CityLink mall in Taipei.

Making its home on the children's floor of the mall, the furniture shop spans 463 square meters, which iloom Taiwan General Manager Helen Tu (杜靜婷) said required vacating four neighboring businesses to make room.

The freshly opened flagship store marks an expansion from the 83-square-meter iloom store in the same location, and now offers some 580 models — up from 183 at the old store, Tu said.

As a furniture company, "iloom is a lifestyle furniture brand ... founded on the spirit of designing furniture for one's own offspring," iloom President Seongmoon Kang (姜城聞) said.

This vision, apparent in iloom's slogan "Make life better with love," explains the company's commitment to maintaining trust; using eco-friendly, non-toxic building materials; and designing with style, iloom representatives said.

Smart Furniture for Children

While iloom designs furniture for all stages of life, iloom's marketing department found that many of its bestselling pieces — including its smart desk and ringo chair — were children's furniture.

Those two pieces in particular, both of which celebrity and parent Matilda Tao (陶晶瑩) raved about at Thursday's launch, are furniture that can be adjusted to accommodate a growing child's body and thus be used year after year.

Tao, said she was concerned as a parent about her children's health, said she was impressed with the safe and cute designs of the pieces

For this flagship store, Tu said, iloom Taiwan curated many of the furniture giant's newest pieces based on customer demand.

"About 70 percent of the store's furniture is for children and adolescents," Tu said, explaining the flagship store's location on CityLink children's floor.

More Stores in the Pipeline

Tu told The China Post that two more iloom stores would open in Taipei sometime this year.

"We want to maintain a stable position in the Taipei market before heading down to Central and Southern Taiwan," she said.

Authorized iloom resale stores can currently be found in Hong Kong and mainland China.