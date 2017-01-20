Virtual reality shines at Taipei Game Show

Virtual reality (VR) is the star of this year's Taipei International Game Show, which is set to exhibit the largest selection of VR games in the trade show's history.

Show organizer Taipei Computer Association Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) said Thursday that this year's show would focus on the theme "In the Game, To the World."

"Leaps in VR technology have now allowed gamers to fully explore and experience in-game worlds like never before," Tung said. "You can become Michael Jordon on a basketball court, Messi on a soccer field or even Batman on a mission to save the world."

SuperData estimated VR investment would reach US$2.8 billion in 2016, and predicted the VR market would grow tenfold by 2020.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (經濟部) said, in a report issued in 2016, that the gaming market revenue had grown 7.6 percent year-on-year to NT$57.24 billion.

Tung said that the first two days of the Taipei Game Show would showcase the latest VR technologies developed by 3Glasses, HTC, Google and Raze, among other companies. A total of 88 overseas startups will participate in this year's show, marking a 27.5 percent increase from last year, Tung said.

In related news, following IMAX Corporation's opening of its flagship VR Experience Center in Los Angeles and Manchester earlier this month, Acer's (宏碁) Chief Executive Officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said it had urged IMAX to pick a Taiwanese city as one among 15 global locations to build its experience centers.

Last November, Acer had pledged to invest US$10 million in IMAX's VR content fund.

Taiwan VR Use Expanding: Akamai

In Taiwan, the use of VR is rapidly expanding and applications can be seen not only in gaming but also in retailing and amusement parks, said content-delivery and cybersecurity firm Akamai Technologies' media and gaming specialist Vincent Low (羅仁奎) to The China Post.

"Taiwan is the mecca of producing devices ... but there are technical challenges Taiwan needs to overcome for its gaming industry to thrive, such as an inconsistent (internet) connection," he said.

Low stressed that gaming industry trends pointed to an increased need to "eliminate friction regarding network dependency."

In other words, gaming companies are looking for ways to expand what users can do offline — when they find themselves in places that lack internet connection.

Companies, including the likes of Google and Netflix, have already made inroads into the offline world.

"Google is developing its offline search capacity, while Netflix now lets you download and watch films offline," Low said.

Low said that in the past few years, VR content creation had struggled to keep up with VR technological advances, but he forecast that the world would likely see content creation and technology converge in 2017 and 2018.