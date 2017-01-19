|
NY Times making cuts but also investments
|
AFP January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- The New York Times said Tuesday it will be cutting its newsroom budget this year, but also investing US$5 million for covering the Trump administration as part of a strategic reorganization.
The "2020 Group" report by key Times staffers outlines plans by the prestigious daily to shift resources while remaining relevant in the digital era.
A memo by executive editor Dean Baquet and managing editor Joe Kahn said that "there will be budget cuts this year" to be specified soon, noting that "we cannot pretend to be immune from financial pressures."
With a newsroom of around 1,300, the Times is one of the world's biggest news organizations but it has struggled financially as readers move away from print to online news, which is far less lucrative.
|
