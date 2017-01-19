News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

January, 19, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Davis, longtime CEO of US Bank, to retire
By Ken Sweet, AP  January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
NEW YORK -- U.S. Bank Chairman and CEO Richard Davis announced Tuesday that he will retire from his job as head of one of the nation's largest regional banks.

The bank said Davis will step down from the CEO role as of April 18. He will be replaced by Andy Cecere, who is currently president and chief operating officer at U.S. Bank. He will remain with the bank in the new position of executive chairman, the bank said.

Davis became CEO of U.S. Bank in December 2006, on the eve of the financial crisis and Great Recession. He was applauded for steering it through the crisis mostly unscathed, and running the Minneapolis-based bank efficiently and with little drama.

He eschewed calls for U.S. Bank to lay off employees and close branches, instead focusing on spreading out into non-consumer banking businesses like payments technology to increase profitability. The bank was able to keep up profits despite increased regulations that came after the financial crisis and historically low interest rates.

Even the transition was handled smoothly, as Cecere, who has been with the bank since 1985, moved into his current positions in the last two years in order to prepare him to become CEO of U.S. Bank.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search