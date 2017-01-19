TSMC 'facing triple threat' to revenue streams

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will be exposed to three major risks, including falling revenue from the 28nm and 16nm segments, according to a report Wednesday.

The report cited an institutional investor's analysis of the world's biggest contract chipmaker's outlook in 2017.

Apart from declining revenues from 28nm and 16nm manufacturing processes due to the transition to the more advanced 10nm nodes, TSMC may see profits undermined by the new workweek law and a slow return of orders from its U.S. client Qualcomm, a leading vendor of smartphone chips, the institutional investor was cited by the Central News Agency as indicating.

The institutional investor, which the CNA did not name, gave TSMC a "hold" rating and a target stock price of NT$190.

According to the institutional investor, the pure-play foundry sector has turned conservative following the outlook that TSMC gave at its investors' conference last week.

The current tight supply of 28nm and 16nm chips will improve as demand from the smartphone market weakens, while supply of chips made on 200mm wafers will stabilize.

China-based smartphone vendors Huawei and Oppo have already lowered their first-quarter 2017 shipment goals by 10 to 30 percent, which will weaken demand for 28nm chips from the entry-level and midrange smartphone segments.

The weak smartphone market will also undermine demand for driver ICs for the small-sized displays, the institutional investor was cited as saying.

Although TSMC's utilization rates for its 16nm production may remain stable in the first quarter of 2017, the institutional investor predicts a significant decline in the second quarter.

The decline in the 16nm utilization rate is expected to be caused by a switch to a more advanced process by Apple — one of TSMC's major clients.

For some other major investment targets in the semiconductor industry, the institutional investor gives a "buy" rating for Taiwan-based contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor and China-based contract chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., according to the CNA.

The world's biggest computer chip packaging firm, the Taiwan-based Advanced Semiconductor Engineering receives a "hold" rating, while Taiwan-based IC design house MediaTek is given a "sell" rating by the institutional investor, according to the CNA.