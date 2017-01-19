Taoyuan tire fire

|
CNA January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- An aerial view taken Wednesday, Jan. 18 shows the charred remains of Federal Corporation's (泰豐輪胎) tire factory in Zhongli District, Taoyuan City after a massive fire broke out Tuesday. Trading of the company's stocks was suspended for a day Wednesday, as firm spokesman Yang Chien-chung (楊建忠) announced an estimated NT$500 million loss from the destruction of facilities and stored products at the factory. For every day that operation of the factory is suspended, the company will lose an estimated NT$10 million in revenue, Yang said, adding that negotiations regarding compensation for nearby residents were underway.
