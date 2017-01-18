|
GM to create 1,000 new jobs with US$1 billion investment
By Tom Krisher, AP
January 18, 2017, 12:15 am TWN
DETROIT -- General Motors will announce a US$1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,000 jobs, a person briefed on the matter said Monday.
The Detroit automaker will make the announcement Tuesday morning. The investment is part of the normal process of equipping factories to build new models, and it's been planned for months, the person told The Associated Press. The person didn't want to be identified because the announcement hasn't been made yet.
Multiple factories will get part of the money, but GM does not plan to state where the new jobs will go, according to the person. The company plans to use the announcement to tout both blue-collar and white-collar U.S. jobs it has created in recent years, the person said.
