Banking veteran Paulus Mok named Citi's country officer for Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Citi has appointed Paulus Mok as Citi Country Officer (CCO) for Taiwan. He will oversee all Citi's businesses and franchise operations in Taiwan and be responsible for delivering sustainable growth for Citi in Taiwan. His appointment with Citi Taiwan Limited is subject to the standard regulatory approvals. Paulus will report to Francisco Aristeguieta, Asia Pacific CEO and join the Asia Pacific Operating Committee.

A 22-year Citi veteran, Paulus has held a wide range of senior Global Markets roles in Canada, China, Korea and Hong Kong, and brings a strong track record in delivering sustainable growth and developing talent in complex geographies and environments.

Prior to this position, Paulus served as both Country Treasurer for Hong Kong and Head of Markets & Securities Services for Hong Kong and Greater China since 2014, where he worked together with the teams to strengthen the bank's franchise including RMB business.

Before moving to Hong Kong, Paulus was the Country Markets Head for Korea from 2010 to 2014, where his efforts to revitalize the business saw the franchise ranked top in its category in Euromoney's FX survey for 2014 and 2015.

Citi is the leading global bank in Taiwan, opening its first representative office in Taiwan in 1964, and soon after, its first branch, in 1965. The bank offers it full franchise across Institutional and Consumer banking in Taiwan. Citi Taiwan successfully acquired the Bank of Overseas Chinese in December 2007 and has around 4,000 employees in Taiwan.

Taiwan is one of Citi's key markets in Asia and reported a strong performance. Citi Taiwan recorded strong growth of EBIT of 14 percent from January to October in 2016, the last reported numbers while the banking industry (both local and foreign banks) showed a year-on-year decline of 5 percent.