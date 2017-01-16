Debate resurfaces in wake of assault

The Uber vs. taxi debate resurfaced on the internet over the weekend after two incidents involving Taiwanese taxi drivers brought into question the quality of service — and safety — of some yellow cab drivers.

A taxi driver was detained in Taipei on Sunday after he admitted to drugging three Korean passengers and sexually assaulting one of them during their tour of Taiwan last week.

The case came only few days after a Japanese tourist said she had been conned by a Taiwanese taxi driver during her trip to the country last month.

On her blog, the woman said she was forced to pay the driver NT$1,200 for taking her on a 40-kilometer ride from New Taipei's Jiufen to Taipei Main Station, though she had originally wanted to go only to the closest station.

The two incidents came amid the government's ongoing crackdown on the ride-sharing service Uber. Taiwan taxi drivers have protested that Uber eats into and seriously threatens their business.

Netizens said the latest incidents exposed the low-quality service of some Taiwanese taxi drivers. Taxi companies said their drivers could better protect the rights of customers because they were required to pass tests to become qualified drivers and register with the government, and that their passengers were covered by insurance — unlike their Uber counterparts.

A heated and wide-ranging debate over the pros and cons of each driving service raged on Taiwan's largest bulletin board system, PTT.

Some netizens said the recent cases had marred the image of Taiwan on the international stage and urged the government to step up the reform of local taxis instead of just levying fines on Uber.

Uber and its drivers have already received fines totaling more than NT$80 million since the ride-sharing company started business in Taiwan four

years ago.

Supporters of Uber say they choose the service over taxis because the former offers better service at a cheaper price.

They also argue that many taxi drivers have criminal records and drive without following traffic regulations.

Rotten Apples

Others believe that the low quality of the local taxi service does not make Uber better in any way.

There are "rotten apples" among both taxi and Uber drivers, some netizens said. They argued that not being required to register with the government made Uber drivers even more difficult to trace down if they violate the law.

Others said Uber should follow local laws before asking the government to allow it operate legally in the country.

The government has argued that Uber was registered in Taiwan in 2011 as an information services company and does not have the legal right to operate transportation services.