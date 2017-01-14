|
Suit against Apple's App Store gets a new start
AFP
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
SAN FRANCISCO -- A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a civil suit accusing Apple of creating a monopoly by making its App Store the only place to buy iPhone applications.
The suit, initially filed in late 2011, seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages based on the reasoning that the lack of competition pushed app prices higher.
An appellate court panel in San Francisco reversed a lower court judge's decision to derail the suit on the grounds iPhone owners were doing business with app creators and not Apple at the online shop.
Apple declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
|
