China's Vanke pushes against takeover bid
AFP
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
SHANGHAI -- Shares in China's biggest property firm Vanke surged Friday after it announced a stock-holding shift that could end a bid by private conglomerate Baoneng to pull off the country's first hostile blue-chip takeover.
Vanke's leadership has for more than a year sought to fend off Baoneng's advances, which also have prompted an official government denunciation of "barbarian" takeover attempts.
Baoneng had since 2015 built up a 25 percent stake to become Vanke's biggest shareholder in what has emerged as a test of how much progress China's often dysfunctional stock market and corporate world were making in opening up to free-market practices such as blue-chip takeovers.
But Vanke said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Thursday that Chinese state-owned subway operator Shenzhen Metro Group, which is believed to be sympathetic to Vanke's top bosses, would purchase a 15.31 percent stake in the firm.
