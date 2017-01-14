Hon Hai considering building LCD plant in US: report

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海) and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp are considering building a liquid crystal display (LCD) plant in the United States, an unidentified Sharp executive was quoted Friday as saying.

The plan is "on the table," the executive said, according to a Nikkei report. "We will make a decision carefully."

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, reportedly told incoming U.S. President Donald Trump it would invest in and create new jobs in the U.S. as part of a joint investment with its Japanese alliance partner SoftBank Group.

The plan was proposed by SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son, the Sharp executive said.

A joint venture between Hon Hai and Sharp announced in December will see the construction of an US$8.8 billion factory in China to produce LCDs in order to meet expected rising demand in Asia for large-screen televisions and monitors.

IHS Technology senior director David Hsieh (謝勤益) said that while Hon Hai and Sharp may be considering building new plants in the U.S. or India, the only project currently for certain was the Chinese LCD plant.

Hsieh said the displays would require components mainly produced by suppliers in Taiwan, China, Japan or South Korea, so if the LCD plant was to be built in the U.S., the component suppliers would also have to move there.