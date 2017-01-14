Standard Chartered's 4 pivot points in 2017

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Standard Chartered Taiwan has released its investment forecast for 2017, complete with expected trends for the upcoming year and strategic advice to enable investors to take full advantage of the situation.

Here are four of the key pivot points and investment moves the global banking giant is recommending for the new year.

1. Tighter Monetary Policy

With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expected to take office in less than a week, Standard Chartered Taiwan is preparing everyone for a transition back to a tighter monetary climate.

In recent years, lax monetary policies have allowed economies around the world to flourish. However, Trump is expected to amp up fiscal policies upon taking office, which will raise short-term interest rates back up and make it less easy to borrow money.

Recommendation: Invest in stocks over bonds. Keep an eye on the U.S. dollar as it makes continued moderate growth.

The Taiwan branch of the multinational company has stated that the U.S. and Japanese stock markets are its two favored markets for the year. According to experience, when economic growth stabilizes, a few characteristics will pop up in the stock market.

These include the good performance of stock markets in the U.S. and Asia — especially Japan — particularly for financial, technology and small-cap stocks.

2. Inflation

Since the 2008 financial crisis, deflation has been an area of great concern given that deflation may increase the real value of debt as well as aggravate recessions.

In this new year, inflation is the new trend, with rebounds in the U.S. employment rate stimulating wage growth.

Similarly, in other places around the world, inflation can be seen in the rise of manufactured goods in China and the rise of oil prices from producing countries.

Recommendation: Invest in commodities.

In particular, Standard Chartered is looking favorably at commodity money, or money whose value comes from a commodity, such as gold, silver and oil.

The company reported that a barrel of oil will cost US$60 to US$65 and an ounce of gold US$1150 to US$1250.

In other inflation-related developments, Standard Chartered stated that Japan has shown signs of recovering from deflation and that mature markets, including in Asia, presented high-yield debt opportunities.