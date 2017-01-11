Telecom with heart

News
Photo Courtesy of Far EasTone Telecommunications
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
Photo Courtesy of Far EasTone Telecommunications -- Far EasTone's President Yvonne Li (李彬) (second from the left) and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Maxwell Cheng (鄭智衡) (second from the right) pose at a 20th anniversary event for the local telecommunications company alongside of Olympic gold medalist Chen Shih-hsin (陳詩欣) (first from the left) and pianist Huang Yu-Siang (黃裕翔) (first from the right). At its 20th anniversary event, Far EasTone announced a new motto for the company: "Use heart to connect; Let love reach far" (用心聯繫 讓愛遠傳). The telecommunications company hopes to actively promote people's active engagement with loved ones, and it will be releasing a related commercial at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 to get the message across.
