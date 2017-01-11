CAL to work with Airbus to boost capabilities

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China Airline's (CAL), Taiwan's flagship carrier, announced on Tuesday a deal with Europe's Airbus to upgrade airline's aircraft maintenance capabilities.

CAL Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jean-Francois Laval, Airbus executive vice president for Asia, at a CAL maintenance facility in Taoyuan on Tuesday.

The pair were joined for the signing by Ministry of Transportation and Communications Deputy Minister Fan Chih-ku and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, the airline said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide CAL with support in the development of the airline's maintenance, engineering and technical training capabilities.

In the future, the two companies will work together to strengthen the carrier's maintenance capabilities for all Airbus aircraft types operated by CAL, including the A350 XWB, A320, and A330/A340 families, CAL said.

CAL said the two firms would also jointly evaluate different technical and business solutions.

"Aircraft maintenance requires a very high degree of technical expertise and international certification. This partnership is of tremendous significance to the upgrading of our national aviation industry," CAL boss Ho said, adding: "China Airlines has been actively pursuing this goal for several months, since we first announced our intentions in September last year. We have fulfilled our commitment and can announce this great news today. We are delighted to sign this cooperation agreement with Airbus."

Ho said Airbus' industry know-how should help CAL and its maintenance subsidiary Taiwan Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Company accelerate the upgrading of their maintenance capabilities for major Airbus aircraft types such as the A350 XWB.

Laval said Airbus was committed to providing the best product and services solutions to CAL for its business success, and enhancing its capabilities in areas such as maintenance, repair and operations training.

"Airbus is very pleased to support China Airlines in developing its own commercial aviation related business in Taiwan."

The two companies would also jointly evaluate and promote CAL's retrofit activities and cabin and airframe modifications, the feasibility of approving the airline's maintenance training center, and developing its maintenance training capabilities in Taiwan, ranging from ab-initio programs to courses for mechanics, Laval added.