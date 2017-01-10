|
Uni-President gets food safety lab
CNA
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
This image shows the front of a brand-new food safety examination center after its inauguration in Tainan on Monday, Jan. 9. The building, constructed by Taiwan's leading goods conglomerate Uni-President Group at a total cost of NT$1 billion, boasts cutting-edge laboratories and inspection facilities. It has received laboratory accreditation from the Food and Drug Administration and Taiwan Accreditation Foundation, and has been certified to pass up to 514 inspections and tests, such as pesticide residues, veterinary drug use, heavy metals, plasticizers, nutritious ingredients, preservatives and microorganisms. Uni-President plans to cooperate with international firms such as Sweden's Tetra Pak to boost local food supplies to meet international safety standards.
