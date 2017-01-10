News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Uni-President gets food safety lab

CNA
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
This image shows the front of a brand-new food safety examination center after its inauguration in Tainan on Monday, Jan. 9. The building, constructed by Taiwan's leading goods conglomerate Uni-President Group at a total cost of NT$1 billion, boasts cutting-edge laboratories and inspection facilities. It has received laboratory accreditation from the Food and Drug Administration and Taiwan Accreditation Foundation, and has been certified to pass up to 514 inspections and tests, such as pesticide residues, veterinary drug use, heavy metals, plasticizers, nutritious ingredients, preservatives and microorganisms. Uni-President plans to cooperate with international firms such as Sweden's Tetra Pak to boost local food supplies to meet international safety standards.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search