Formosa Petrochemical profit sets 9-year high

By Christine Chou -- Local fuel supplier Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (台塑化) has reported annual earnings exceeding NT$75.7 billion for 2016, the highest for the past nine years.

Annual earnings increased around NT$28.4 billion year on year, up from the NT$47.3 billion in 2015.

Formosa Petrochemical reported earnings per share of NT$7.95, with earnings driven by a rise in international crude prices and significant sales growth in its refining and olefins businesses.

During a press conference in Taipei on Monday, parent company Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), the nation's largest industrial conglomerate, said its four major subsidiaries' combined revenue for 2016 amounted to approximately NT$1.32 trillion — translating into a decrease of 8.9 percent year on year.

Formosa Plastics (台塑), the group's flagship company, reported a NT$1.88 earnings per share and net income of NT$11.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 — an increase of 4.6 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The group attributed Formosa Plastic's fourth-quarter performance to demand from the mainland Chinese market and better-than-expected sales during the off-peak season.

For the whole of 2016, Formosa Plastics reported earnings per share of NT$6.17 and an annual net income of NT$39.2 billion — a 27.1 percent increase year on year.

Nan Ya Plastics (南亞塑膠), Taiwan's largest plastics maker, saw its net income reach NT$48.6 billion last year and reported earnings per share of NT$6.15.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (台化), the country's only listed oil refiner, reported net annual earnings of NT$43.8 billion and earnings per share of NT$7.51 — an increase of NT$2.79 compared with 2015.

Group to Invest Less in Taiwan

Last Friday, Formosa Plastics Group said it planned to direct more of its resources to markets outside of Taiwan.

The group said it would continue to invest in Taiwan, but that investment would drop from approximately 75 percent to less than 20 percent of the group's total

expenditure.

Formosa Plastics said it had invested NT$110.4 billion between 2012 and 2014, of which Taiwan accounted for NT$83.8 billion, or around 75.9 percent.

However, investment totaling NT$633.4 billion is expected to be made from 2015 to 2017, of which around NT$124.3 billion will be to the domestic market — bringing Taiwan's share down to 19.6 percent.

The group blamed a weakened investment climate for the move, pointing to the long wait for the government to pass environmental impact assessments for extensions to its No. 6 Naphtha Cracker and the recent forced closure of its chemical plant in Changhua County.