Tuesday

January, 10, 2017

Uber set to unlock traffic data trove to help city planners

AP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
SAN FRANCISCO -- Uber is offering a helping hand to some of the same city leaders it sometimes antagonizes with the aggressive way it runs its popular ride-hailing service.

The assistance will come in the form of a free website, called "Movement," expected to be available to the public in mid-February. Uber announced the new website Sunday, on the eve of a transportation-planning conference in Washington.

Although anyone can use the website, Uber says it believes its main audience will be city officials dealing with congestion in their streets and transit systems.

The website draws upon data Uber gathers from its ride-hailing service showing average travel times on specific routes at any day or time. The San Francisco company believes that information will enable city officials to make better planning decisions about road closures and transportation improvements.

The website will start with private tests covering the Washington, Sydney and Manila.

