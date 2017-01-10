|
January, 10, 2017
'Cars 3' shifts into gear
AP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
An updated Lightning McQueen animated vehicle is unveiled during a news conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 8. The studios also unveiled an aggressive newcomer to Disney Pixar's "Cars" series who challenges veteran Lightning McQueen.
