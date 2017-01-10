News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Volvo expects to export half of its future US production

AFP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
DETROIT -- Swedish automaker Volvo said Sunday that it expects to export half of the cars produced at a future plant in the United States.

The first plant in North America by Volvo, a company owned by a Chinese automotive group, will begin producing the next generation of S60 mid-size sedans in 2018, according to Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

Samuelsson, speaking to reporters in America's car capital Detroit on the eve of the industry opening of the International Auto Show, stressed that the plant would have international ambition.

"This is not a factory for local production," Samuelsson said. "It will of course produce for the U.S., but around a half of the production will be exported."

Samuelsson said that the decision on the plant's scope was made in 2014, long before U.S. car manufacturing and the repatriation of jobs from Mexico became a hot political topic pushed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search