Volvo expects to export half of its future US production

DETROIT -- Swedish automaker Volvo said Sunday that it expects to export half of the cars produced at a future plant in the United States.

The first plant in North America by Volvo, a company owned by a Chinese automotive group, will begin producing the next generation of S60 mid-size sedans in 2018, according to Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

Samuelsson, speaking to reporters in America's car capital Detroit on the eve of the industry opening of the International Auto Show, stressed that the plant would have international ambition.

"This is not a factory for local production," Samuelsson said. "It will of course produce for the U.S., but around a half of the production will be exported."

Samuelsson said that the decision on the plant's scope was made in 2014, long before U.S. car manufacturing and the repatriation of jobs from Mexico became a hot political topic pushed by President-elect Donald Trump.