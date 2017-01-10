|
Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories, says top executive
AFP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
DETROIT -- The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said Sunday his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the United States.
Herbert Diess, who took over Volkswagen AG's namesake brand in 2015, also said the company would produce electrified vehicles in the United States.
The remarks come as President-elect Donald Trump in recent weeks has threatened automakers with import tariffs if they sell foreign-made cars on the U.S. market. Trump has so far targeted Toyota, Ford and General Motors.
Diess said that Volkswagen would keep its production facility in Puebla, Mexico, where it produces the Jetta as well as the Golf MK7.
"Mr. Trump I think wouldn't want us to produce cars and only export to Mexico. Mexico is for us a very big market as well," Diess told reporters at the unveiling of new SUV models designed for the U.S. market.
