Consumer electronics trends to look out for

CES, the world's largest tech convention, is expected to see a huge shift this year.

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, the event is held annually in Las Vegas in the first week of January. In recent years, the show has moved from prioritizing consumer electronics to putting software at its center — a change highlighted by the host of the annual trade show ditching the word "electronics" from its former title to Consumer Technology Association last November.

Organizers estimate that 200,000 people will swarm to the 50th annual event on Jan. 5-8, with more exhibition space than ever dedicated to cars, drones, the internet of things, robots, wearables and smart energy.

Taiwan has set up a national booth, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, to present products developed by winners of the government's Taiwan Excellence Awards, including Asus, Acer, Thermaltake, ADATA, Transcend and ComeTrue.

Key trends showcased in the Las Vegas show will set the technology tone and shape business decisions for the year ahead. Here are some major trends that have emerged in CES this year:

Artificial Intelligence

What had seemed like the stuff of sci-fi films not too long ago takes prominence in this year's show. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has generated a lot of buzz in 2016, and its applications and machine-learning updates continue to garner a great deal of attention.

AI is finding its way into more products, found at the core of robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and many other "smart" home devices featured at the show this year.

A smart pillow was designed to elevate snorers' heads until they stop, while there's much attention surrounding a smart toothbrush that claims to analyze brushing habits and help people up their brushing game.

In November, Goldman Sachs called artificial intelligence the "apex technology of the information era" and predicted advances in machine learning and deep learning, combined with powerful computing and data, would "usher in a resurgence in productivity."

IoT and the Cloud

The coming year will be seeing a huge boom in internet of things devices as low-power, wide area networks are expected to expand their global reach in 2017.

Also, with increasing demand for connectivity and bandwidth to process data, cloud computing and data centers will continue to be a large area of investment.

The International Data Corporation expects the vast majority of commercial IT infrastructure and software spending to be for cloud-based offerings.

Billions of interconnected devices will also mean an ever-expanding pool of data.

Annual data generation is expected to reach 44 zettabytes by 2020 — trillions of gigabytes — bringing the compound annual growth rate to 141 percent over five years, according to the corporation.

VR, AR to Go Mainstream

Thanks to software advances, 2017 is expected to be the year virtual reality (VR) technologies reach the mainstream after the world was introduced to consumer-market VR headsets such as Facebook's Oculus Rift last year.