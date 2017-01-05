|
Toyota's Kentucky headquarters to shut down
AP
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
ERLANGER, Kentucky -- Toyota is beginning to move hundreds of jobs out of its northern Kentucky headquarters as part of a nationwide consolidation.
Workers have begun relocating from Toyota's Erlanger plant and will continue through the end of 2018, The Kentucky Enquirer reported.
The company, which is moving its facilities to the Dallas suburb of Plano, said the move will affect 648 workers. All employees received a job offer as part of the restructuring, company spokeswoman Kelly Stefanich said.
Erlanger has been home to the Japanese automaker's North American engineering and manufacturing headquarters since 1996.
Marc Fields, Erlanger's city administrator, said the city is sad to see Toyota leave, but has been preparing for this moment since Toyota announced its consolidation plans in April 2014.
"We have been fortunate that several new businesses have come to Erlanger since the announcement or are on the move here," he said.
"The future looks bright. ... We will continue to recruit businesses and promote the city to prospects."
