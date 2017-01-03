Samsung, Hyundai Motor see growing uncertainties in 2017

SEOUL -- Chiefs of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor said Monday their businesses would face increased uncertainties due to growing protectionism.

Samsung Vice Chair Kwon Oh-hyun urged employees in a new year's speech to reform the company by strengthening quality control as growth slows in its key markets and trade protectionism increases uncertainties in the economy and politics.

Samsung is expected to announce this month the findings of its investigation into the Galaxy Note 7, JoongAng Ilbo reported, citing an unnamed company official. The flagship smartphone, released in August, caught fire and overheated, prompting two global recalls and its discontinuation last year. Samsung declined to comment on when it would share the findings with public.

Hyundai Motor Chair Chung Mong-koo also warned about the increased uncertainties this year, citing slow growth in the global economy, the spread of protectionism and the increased competition in the auto industry.

He said that South Korea's largest automotive group aims to sell 8.25 million vehicles this year.

The group missed its annual sales target for a second year in a row last year when major strikes by South Korean workers hit production.

Hyundai-Kia jointly sold a little over 7 million units from January to November in 2016.

But it hopes to turn things around with a new factory to open in Chongqing, China, and the launch of new vehicles.

"We should strengthen production networks among 35 plants in 10 countries, including the Chongqing plant to open this year," Chung said.

"We...will also strengthen product lineup in luxury and environmentally-friendly cars and introduce more than 10 new vehicles this year," he added.

New models — including sports utility vehicles popular in China — will also be produced at newly-opened plants in Changzhou in China and Mexico, according to the group.

The Chongqing plant — Hyundai's 5th plant in China — is aimed at exploiting the fast-growing midwestern region in the country, the world's largest auto market.

The group has struggled to boost its market share in China, which fell to 8.1 percent in 2016 following growing competition from Japanese rivals and homegrown Chinese brands.

In October Hyundai Motor announced a sharp fall in profits for a third quarter, hit by lengthy industrial action that also took a toll on the national economy. Tens of thousands of workers at the firm's plants in South Korea staged full or partial strikes for several weeks through July to October demanding higher wages.