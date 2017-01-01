Semiconductor market cap growth gets TSMC boost

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has contributed the biggest proportion in the market capitalization (commonly known as market cap) growth of semiconductor shares in the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2016, according to market data.

The local bourse closed trading for the year on Friday, with the market cap of total semiconductor shares in the market having increased NT$1.02 trillion (US$31.6 billion) to nearly NT$7 trillion this year, according to the latest market data.

The figures represent a 17.4 percent growth from the level of 2015, the data indicates.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip maker, posted a market cap rise of NT$998.3 billion, up 26.92 percent from the level of 2015, making it the biggest contributor to the NT$7 trillion market cap of the sector, the data shows.

The Hsinchu-headquartered foundry, founded in 1987, registered a market cap of NT$4.7 trillion this year, accounting for 67 percent of the total in the sector.