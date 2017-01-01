Hon Hai invests nearly US$9 bil. in China plant; US prospects less clear

BEIJING -- Taiwan tech-giant Hon Hai (also known as Foxconn) plans to build an US$8.8 billion factory in China, state media said Saturday, amid reports its billionaire boss is cooling off on future U.S. investments.

Hon Hai, a major Apple supplier, will spend the vast sum on an industrial complex in the sprawling southern city of Guangzhou.

The factory will make large-screen liquid crystal displays (LCD), the firm said at an event in the Chinese city on Friday. It will be operational by 2019.

"We have in China a government that knows how to be efficient and supports new technology," said Hon Hai President Terry Gou in an interview with China's 21st Century Business.

"As to whether we'll invest in the U.S. in the future I've no idea. As a matter of fact, the new administration isn't in office and its new policies aren't in place," Gou added.

Hon Hai employs around a million workers at its factories across China and has operations in more than 10 countries.

In the U.S., it has a plant in Virginia for packaging and engineering which employs over 400 people.

Earlier this month, Hon Hai confirmed it was in talks over a new U.S. investment, while Japanese telecoms giant SoftBank shares soared after President-elect Donald Trump unveiled a US$50 billion deal with the two firms.

Trump announced the agreement — which he said would bring 50,000 jobs — in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

Gou said he would only divulge details after discussions with relevant U.S. authorities, but made no mention of it during the factory announcement Friday.

The Guangzhou plant will be jointly run by Hon Hai and Japan electronics firm Sharp, which Hon Hai has a 66 percent stake in.