Taitung commissioner promotes county's diverse cultures, coastal scenery in Hunan

Taitung County Commissioner Justin Huang recently led a delegation to Hunan Province, China to promote tourism in the Eastern Taiwan county.

Speaking at a travel fair in Hunan on Dec. 23, Huang said Taitung is on Lonely Planet's 2016 list of the top 10 spots in Asia, alongside Shanghai, Hong Kong, Hokkaido and others.

The commissioner noted that Taitung faces the Pacific Ocean, with a coastline stretching 176 kilometers along the eastern shore of Taiwan.

Two outlying islands are also under the county's jurisdiction — Green Island and Orchid Island. The county occupies one tenth of Taiwan's total land area, but its population makes up only 1 percent of the country, Huang said.

Taitung is laid-back place with minimal pollution, and it is famous for the cultures of its indigenous peoples, as well as its mountains, beaches, surf spots and hot air balloon festival, he added.

Taitung has been named by people in Taiwan as the second most "fortunate" place in the country, he said.

The county government said interactions between Taitung and Hunan have been increasing. A delegation from the Chinese province visited Taitung in October of this year and, since then, Hunan has decided to step up efforts to promote travels to Taitung, the county government said.