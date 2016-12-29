Hon Hai looking to full automation in China

Hon Hai Precision Industry is aiming to turn its factories in China into fully automated ones, a senior manager in charge of the company's automation project has reportedly disclosed.

Day Chia-peng, general manager of Hon Hai's automation technology development committee, was cited by Chinese media as saying the goal of running automated production at his company's Chinese factories was being achieved in three phases, according to the Central News Agency.

Some of the factories in Shenzhen and Chengzhou have already completed the second phase and are heading toward the third, which is full automation, Day reportedly said while talking to Chinese reporters during a recent technology forum.

For Hon Hai, which trades as Foxconn, the first phase of automation is setting up individual automated work stations for work that employees show no willingness or interest in doing, or work that is too dangerous for them, according to Day.

The second phase is automation for entire assembly lines, Day was quoted as saying, while the third phase is full automation for the entire factory.

Fully-automated factories require no workers or a minimal staff to handle the entire manufacturing, logistic support, testing and inspection process, he added.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is the world's biggest electronic devicemaker. Its various assembly lines in China employ hundreds of thousands of workers to make Apple's iPhone and other electronic devices.

But Day reportedly said that although the robotic technology continues to improve, industrial robots cannot completely replace human beings yet.

Workers are flexible and can quickly switch to other work, but robots lack such flexibility, Day said.

The CNA said Day previously told the news agency that the Foxconn Group was looking to have 10 lights-out factories, including ones that make tablet PCs in Chengdu in southwestern China, and all-in-one PCs in Chongqing, which is also in southwestern China.

Day was cited by CNA as revealing that the Foxconn Group had more than 40,000 "Foxbot" industrial robots working at its factories, and that it was looking to add 10,000 Foxbots every year.

Day was cited as saying that Foxbots were mostly employed at its handset manufacturing plant in Chengzhou in China's Henan province, as well as its tablet PC factory in Chengdu.

Day said Foxconn would not rule out acquiring other companies that make robots, according to CNA. Apart from industrial robots, Foxconn is also eyeing the robot market for medical applications, Day said, adding that its acquisition targets may also include companies in the medical sector.