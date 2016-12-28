CTBC Holdings wins top awards

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- CTBC Holdings (中國信託金控) has won recognition from leading world agencies in 2016, marking the fifth consecutive year the holding company won more than 100 awards in one year.

As the first domestic financial holding enterprise to be as a Top 20 Best Taiwan Global Brands announced by the Industrial Development Bureau under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, CTBC Holdings made it to fourth place this year.

In terms of company management and corporate social responsibility, CTBC Holdings was selected as a DJSI Emerging Markets Index 2016 constituent stock and was listed on the MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes.

Several of the firm's top executives were awarded as best managers this year, including Chairman Chao Chin Tung (童兆勤) awarded Best CEO in Taiwan by The Asian Banker; Chairman Wen Long Yen (顏文隆), awarded Responsible Business Leadership by Enterprise Asia; General Manager Daniel Wu (吳一揆) and Deputy General Manager Rachael Kao (高麗雪), awarded Asia's Best CEO and Best CFO by the Corporate Governance Asia.