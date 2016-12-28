Italian banks and Toshiba ripple calm markets

LONDON -- A plunge in the share price of Toshiba over a possible write-down and the bailout of one of Italy's top banks were the biggest ripples in otherwise placid trading Tuesday.

"Markets are calm, as thin holiday volumes are in play," said market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya at London Capital Group.

However a 12 percent meltdown in Toshiba shares on speculation that it may book a multi-billion-dollar loss over a U.S. subsidiary's acquisition of a nuclear power service company livened up trading in Tokyo.

After trading closed the Tokyo-based conglomerate said in a statement that costs linked to the 2015 transaction will possibly come to "several billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a negative impact on Toshiba's financial results."

The exact figure of the potential one-time write-down, however, is "still subject to determination," it added.

Toshiba said the possible write-down was related to the valuation of the purchase by its U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse Electric of a U.S. nuclear service company.

Italy Bank Bailout

In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris trod water in thin trading while London remained shut over the Christmas holiday period.

With little news to guide them, European investors were nervously eyeing the latest developments in Italy after troubled lender Banco Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS) said the European Central Bank had called for it to receive a bailout of 8.8 billion euros (US$9.2 billion).

The ECB's reported need for recapitalization at BMPS is over three billion euros more than previously judged necessary.

"The news of the day is about Banco Monte dei Paschi di Siena," Daniel Larrouturou at Diamant Bleu Gestion in Paris told AFP.

He said the higher bailout sum could "weigh heavily on BMPS, whose shares are currently suspended, and possibly on the banking sector."

However Milan's FTSE-Mib index was flat in midday trading.

Italy on Friday approved a state-funded rescue of Tuscan lender BMPS without citing a specific figure. The move however is fraught with political and economic complications for a center-left government preparing for an election in the next 15 months.