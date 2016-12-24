News
Coffee with Line friends

The China Post
December 24, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
A visitor takes photos inside the newly opened Line Friends Café & Store in Taipei on Friday, Dec. 23. The Line Corporation opened its first Line Friends-themed café and store in Taiwan on Friday. The store is located in Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Place's (新光三越信義新天地) A11 in Taipei. A 3.5-meter-high Choco bear, one of the latest characters featured in the cartoon, is displayed at the entrance of the café.
