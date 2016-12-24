Hon Hai taps ex-Saatchi ad exec for marketing role

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Advertising executive Freddie Yuan (袁學智) confirmed Friday he has been invited by Hon Hai to serve as the group's chief marketing officer (CMO).

Yuan made the confirmation when asked by the Central News Agency about a recent Facebook post concerning the role at Hon Hai.

Sources said Hon Hai, a Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer headed by business tycoon Terry Guo (郭台銘), had created the CMO post for Yuan.

The sources said Yuan was expected to help Hon Hai work out strategies for promoting the group's LCD TVs, smart household electrical appliances and mobile phones.

Integrated Marketing

Integrated marketing for such products was badly needed after Hon Hai's acquisition of the AQUOS and SHARP brands, the sources said.

Hon Hai acquired the two brands as part of its takeover of the Japanese electronics giant Sharp in April.

In addition, Yuan is set to work on marketing Hon Hai subsidiary FIH Mobile's new mobile handsets.

FIH's foray into the handset market follows a buyout of phonemaker Nokia.

Market insiders said Yuan had built a solid reputation after 27 years in advertising and was well connected in the sector.

After graduating from Shih Hsin University, Yuan worked at Saatchi & Saatchi in Singapore from 1997 to 1999 before acting as creative director for J. Walter Thompson in Taipei between 2002 and 2004.

In August 2004 Yuan moved to mainland China to take up the post of executive creative director at FCB Beijing, before co-founding CD shop in November 2006.

In 2010, Yuan joined Ogilivy One in Beijing, before assuming the role of general manager in charge of operations for northern China at IM2.0 in March 2012.

In his most recent role, Yuan was chief creative officer at VML IM2.0.