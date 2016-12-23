Paper planes fly as TransAsia staff call for Tsai to intervene

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- TransAsia Airways'(復興航空) former staff demonstrated outside the Presidential Office Thursday, calling for the president to intervene in one of the biggest labor disputes in Taiwan's recent history.

More than 300 members of TransAsia's labor union threw paper airplanes at the Presidential Office, symbolizing the people's "weightless voices" as they called on the president to take action.

One of the union members read aloud a 1,000-word letter addressed to President Tsai Ing-wen.

"Your immediate response to the dissolution gave us so much hope, but one month on, your government agencies have broken our hearts," the letter said.

"…we must ask, what has your Financial Supervisory Committee (FSC, 金管會), Transportation and Communications Ministry and Labor Ministry been doing?

"While our chairman destroyed our trust in the company, the government made us realize how vulnerable and helpless workers are. Politics is nothing like what you have claimed — close to the people's needs — but instead cold, ruthless and distant."

Before arriving at the Presidential Office, demonstrators threw eggs and paper money at the headquarters of the Goldsun Group (國產實業集團), TransAsia's mother company, early Thursday.

The union has demanded talks with TransAsia Chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇) since management announced on Nov. 22 that the airline would be dissolved, but their calls have not been met.

Demonstrators marched in the rain from the Goldsun Group headquarters to the Presidential Office and then to the president's residence, attempting to raise their plight with the nation's leader.