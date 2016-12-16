Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix

On the couch and looking for something to watch? Video streamers in Taiwan now have a new option.

Amazon announced Wednesday it had extended its on-demand video streaming service to more than 200 new markets, including Taiwan — stepping up its challenge to Netflix as a global television network.

One country noticeably absent from the list is China — which Netflix has not entered, citing "regulatory" challenges.

But Amazon will be serving countries in all regions of the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, as well as the Chinese semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong and gambling enclave Macau.

"We are excited to announce that starting today, fans around the world have access to Prime Video," Amazon VP Tim Leslie said.

"And what's really exciting is that we are just getting started."

Amazon, like Netflix, purchases rights to a variety of content from global operators and also produces its own, including some award-winning shows. For some viewers these services can boost viewing choices and allow people to watch on-demand on televisions and mobile devices.

Until now, Amazon Prime Video was available only in the United States, Britain, Germany, Austria and Japan.

The giant retailer announced it was offering the service at no additional cost to existing customers of Amazon Prime in Belgium, Canada, France, India, Italy and Spain.

Joins Netflix in Taiwan

For customers in the new markets, the service is being offered at an introductory price of US$2.99 (NT$95) per month for the first six months, instead of the standard US$5.99 (NT$191).