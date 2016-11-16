Despite ban, Uber rolling out food delivery in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uber launched a food delivery service in Taipei on Tuesday despite a government ban and the threat of steep fines.

The company has said it would continue negotiations with the government, adding that for anyone facing a fine, it would work with the partner restaurants in question to help cover the cost.

UberEats, Uber's latest venture in Taiwan, offers home-delivered meals from over 100 Taipei's top eateries at the touch of a button. Anyone with a motorcycle or bike can sign up to work as a delivery driver.

In response to the launch, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung said Uber's challenge to the rule of law was reprehensible and pledged to step up efforts against Uber and UberEats.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications issued a statement Tuesday saying it had asked the Directorate General of Highways to demand app stores remove Uber and UberEats.

Taipei is the fourth city in Asia Pacific to launch UberEats, after Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. UberEats currently operates in over 52 cities around the world including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris, London, and Sydney.

Simon Rossi, General Manager of UberEats Asia Pacific, saw Taipei as a prime location for expanding. He says UberEats brings together Taipei's delicious cuisine and satisfies the residents' fast-paced lifestyle and desire for convenience.

Taiwan already has similar food delivery service providers such as foodpanda, but Uber believes it can provide a better service to customers.

UberEats will waive minimum order requirements and delivery fees for the first month as part of a promotional period.

Uber is officially registered as an Information Service Provider in Taiwan.

The Directorate General of Highways has said it was illegal for Uber to recruit private cars and motorcycles and offer commercial transport and delivery services.

The MOTC has threatened UberEats with fines between NT$50,000 and NT$150,000.

Individuals caught delivering food through UberEats also face fines of up to NT$2,500.

An Executive Yuan spokesman said Uber should build its business model in accordance with local laws and regulations, rather than seek to challenge them. If Uber carries on its operations illegally, it will continue to face government bans, the spokesman said.