HTC to launch VR arcade program in Europe and the US

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- HTC has revealed plans to enter the VR (Virtual Reality) arcade market in Europe and the U.S. with their new "Viveport Arcade Program."

HTC manager Rikard Steiber said the company plans to convert public virtual gaming into a US$100 million industry over the next two years and to launch their product in Europe and America by the end of this year.

According to the Verge, HTC announced at the San Francisco 2016 VRX conference its plans to launch titles such as the survival-horror shooter, "The Brookhaven Experiment," and the interactive climbing experience, "Everest VR," in the Viveport Arcade Program.

Considering the high prices of personal Vive VR goggles and the need for high-end gaming computers, many companies have plans to promote Vive products in public entertainment centers, instead of for personal consoles. HTC has collaborated with internet cafes in China to further develop and create a more stable gaming experience. In the meantime, however, HTC believes the Viveport Arcade Program will be better suited to public places, such as internet cafes, theaters, and the recently opened "Viveland," the VR theme park located in Taipei, as they will provide a much more stable environment for the masses, with the benefit that the gaming titles can be commercially licensed.

Given the first round of investment, HTC may have a long and arduous journey ahead before they can see drastic returns from their VR devices. Despite having collaborated with Google in manufacturing the Google Pixel phone and seeing an upturn in sales in the third quarter, investment institutions expected the company to be hard pressed to turn a profit in the fourth quarter.

HTC is also facing challenges from well-known competitors such as the VR media giant IMAX corporation, which is backed by both Acer and Sweden's Starbreeze now. Their product, "STAR VR," boasts a 210-degree horizontal field of view.

TC will also be up against the Utah-based startup 4D interactive platform, "The Void," which boasts six to eight person simultaneous gameplay and plans to begin its initial beta-testing next summer.

Stock prices have been low for HTC in the past two days, with a drop of 5 percent the day before yesterday, falling below the NT$90 mark. Yesterday, the stock prices dropped another 3 percent, with a low of NT$83.4.