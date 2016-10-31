Asustek 'to top Apple in notebook shipments'

TAIPEI -- Despite the launch of the new MacBook series by Apple Inc. earlier this month, Taiwan-based PC vendor Asustek Computer Inc. (華碩) is expected to surpass the U.S. consumer electronics giant in notebook computer shipments in 2016, according to market advisory firm TrendForce Corp.

Citing a research report, the Taipei-based advisory firm said that Asustek will likely ship 16.80 million notebook computers to take a 10.6-percent share in the global market, while Apple's shipments could hit only 13 million units to take an 8.2-percent share.

As a result, Apple, which is unlikely to see a significant boost from its new MacBook series, will see its global position fall one notch to fifth place this year, while Asustek will stay in fourth place.

Last year, shipments of Apple and Asustek each stood at 17 million units, according to the market advisory firm. Each of the two grasped a 10.3-percent share in the global market in 2015 to tie for the fourth place.

On Oct. 27, Apple introduced the new MacBook series to the global market. Among the new models is the new MacBook Pro featuring a "touch bar," which is expected to improve users' computing experience. However, the research report said that both Apple and Asustek continued to feel the pinch from a slowdown in the global PC market. TrendForce said that the U.S. firm is expected to witness a steeper shipment decline than Asustek.

In terms of overall global shipments, TrendForce said that 157 million notebook computers are expected to be sold worldwide in 2016, down 4.3 percent from 164 million units shipped last year.

TrendForce said the top three vendors — U.S.-based HP Inc., China's Lenovo Group (聯想), and Dell Inc. of the — are estimated to ship 35.10 million units, 33.60 million units and 23.70 million units, respectively, in 2016.

The advisory firms that the top three vendors are expected to take a 22.3-percent, 21.4-percent and 15.0-percent share, respectively, in the global market.

Meanwhile, Acer Inc. (宏碁), another leading PC brand in Taiwan, is expected to ship 13 million notebook computers in 2016, down from 14.70 million units seen in 2015, TrendForce said. That will give Acer an 8.2-percent share in the market, and put it in the same position as Apple as the 5th biggest notebook computer vendor in the global rankings, the advisory firm said.