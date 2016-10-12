News
Samsung scraps its scandal-hit Note 7

By Giles Hewitt
October 12, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
SEOUL -- Samsung on Tuesday pulled the final plug on its troubled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, permanently discontinuing production of the flagship device that has been mired in a disastrous recall over exploding batteries.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean conglomerate had halted sales and exchanges of the Note 7 and urged customers to stop using them, following reports that replacements for combustible models were also catching fire.

The move sent Samsung's share price into a steep dive and, once the markets had closed, the company announced it was scrapping the model entirely.

"Putting consumer safety as the top priority, we have reached a final decision to halt production of Galaxy Note 7s," it said in a statement.

A company spokesperson confirmed that the suspension was "permanent."

While numerous analysts had predicted just such an outcome, it was still a stunning move for a company that prides itself on the quality production of cutting-edge technology.

It is especially damaging because the large-sized Note series, along with the Galaxy S smartphones, are Samsung's flagship bearers in the fierce battle with arch-rival Apple's iPhones for supremacy in the high-end handset market.

The final decision came a little over a month after Samsung ordered the recall of 2.5 million Note 7s in 10 markets following complaints that its lithium-ion battery exploded while charging.

