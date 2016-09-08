Apple makes splash with waterproof iPhones

SAN FRANCISCO -- Apple is out to make a splash with new waterproof iPhones, a smartphone game starring Nintendo's beloved "Mario" and a push on wireless headphones.

The iPhone 7 and larger iPhone 7 Plus, with sophisticated camera technology, improved water resistance and other features, were shown off to applause on Wednesday at an Apple event in San Francisco.

The flagship devices with boosted memory capacity will be sold at roughly the same price as the models they replace, starting at $649 for the iPhone 7 for US customers, with deliveries in 25 countries beginning September 16.

Revered Nintendo game designer Shigeru Miyamoto was a surprise guest at the Apple event, unveiling a new "Super Mario Run" game heading for the iPhone by the year-end holidays.

"We want as many people of all ages to be able to play Super Mario Run," Miyamoto said.

"We plan to release it at a set price, and then you can play to your heart's content." The price was not disclosed.

Apple, Nintendo and game maker Niantic used the event to announce the wildly popular Pokemon Go would be available for Apple Watch users later this month.

Pokemon Go has been downloaded more than 500 million times and billions of kilometers have been walked by players since it was made available free in early July, according to Niantic Labs, which created the game.

No Headphone Jacks

A new iPhone feature which may ruffle some feathers is the removal of the headphone jack, requiring audio to be delivered via Apple's proprietary "lightning" connector or by wireless.

Lightning connectors were designed from the outset to handle high-quality audio, Apple vice president Phil Schiller told the audience, addressing concerns about the jack removal.

"It comes down to one reason: courage, the courage to move on," Schiller said of the decision to get rid of the traditional headset port.

"Our smartphones are packed with technologies and we all want more, and it is all fighting for space in that same enclosure. Maintaining an old, single-purpose connector just doesn't make sense."

Apple "AirPods" wireless ear pieces and adaptors to plug old-fashioned wired headsets into Lightning ports will come with iPhone 7 models, according to Schiller.

The 3.5mm analogue jack for wired headsets dates back more than a century, and it was time for someone to "break from the past and start pushing people into the future," Creative Strategies analyst Tim Bajarin said after the event.