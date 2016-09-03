Samsung halts Galaxy Note 7 sales over battery explosions

Samsung will halt sales of its latest flagship smartphone and recall millions of units, it said Friday, after faulty batteries caused some handsets to explode in a massive blow to the South Korean electronics giant's reputation.

Users began posting photos and videos on social media late last month showing the charred Galaxy Note 7 with part of its 5.7-inch touchscreen burnt and melted, saying it suddenly caught fire.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, said it would recall 2.5 million units shipped globally to countries including the U.S. and South Korea, and offer new devices to existing users.

It is the first large-scale recall of one of Samsung's top of the range phones.

"We have received several reports of battery explosions on the Note 7 that was officially launched on August 19... and it has been confirmed that it was a battery cell problem," Koh Dong-jin, head of Samsung's mobile business, said.

"We are deeply sorry for causing concern ... and causing inconvenience among our users."

He said the faulty rate amounted to 24 handsets per million sold and that it would take about two weeks to prepare replacements.

The firm has also been forced to delay the handset's planned release this month in several European countries including France.

Customers' reports of scorched phones prompted Samsung to conduct extra quality controlling tests and delay shipments of the Note 7s this week before the recall.

China is not affected by the sales suspension. The firm said it used a battery made by another supplier for the Note 7s sold in China.

The news comes as Samsung's archrival Apple is due to unveil its iPhone 7 on Wednesday.

The mobile division accounts for the lion's share of Samsung's business, but has been increasingly squeezed by competition both from Apple's iPhone and by lower-end devices from Chinese rivals such as Huawei.

The latest recall is expected to hurt its bid to outsell the iPhone 7, said Lee Jang-gyoon, researcher at the economic think tank Hyundai Research Institute.

"Samsung released the Note 7 early to secure a leading position in the market in advance, but now the impact of the move will be blunted," he said.

South Korean high school teacher Park Soo-jung said she had rushed to buy the new phone, pre-ordering and then activating it on Aug. 19, its official launch date.

The 34-year-old living in the port city of Busan said that she was bruised when she rushed out of bed after her phone burst into flames, filling her bedroom with smoke stinking of chemicals.

She's having second thoughts about buying another newly released device, especially after losing all her personal data stored in the destroyed Note 7, she said.

"If the exploded phone had burned near my head, I would not have been able to write this post," she said in an online forum where she shared a photo of the scorched Note 7 and described dousing the flames.