Bai Chi Gan Tou calls off acquisition of XPEC

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei-based game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc. (樂陞科技) is considering taking legal action against Japan-controlled Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co (百尺竿頭數位娛樂), after the latter made a last-minute announcement to withdraw from an agreement to purchase a controlling stake.

According to a statement posted online by Bai Chi Gan Tou, the company would not be able to deliver required payments to XPEC by Wednesday, the deadline for purchase under an agreement made between the two developers.

The Japanese company has authorized CTBC Bank to return shares to tenderers, the statement read.

Bai Chi Gan Tou said XPEC Entertainment had allowed its stock price to fluctuate dramatically, and rumors over the company's future saw a dive in stock prices.

In light of the drop, the Japanese-run company's financial backers subsequently decided not to proceed with the acquisition.

Apologizing to shareholders, Bai Chi Gan Tou said it had tried to "make something work" with its financial backer to no avail.

XPEC Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Aaron Hsu (許金龍) had said that the alliance was a bid on the part of both parties to improve games localization and to expand into regional markets.

Breach of Law

Hsu denounced the Bai Chi Gan Tou's last-minute reversal on the investment agreement and said that "there has never been such an outrageous thing in the history of foreign investment."

According to Hsu, the investment case would have been the largest foreign investment in the nation's game industry.

Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said later Tuesday that Bai Chi Gan Tou's "malicious move" would jeopardize shareholders' businesses as well as XPEC Entertainment's reputation.

In a joint effort with the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, they will together seek overseas compensation from Bai Chi Gan Tou for shareholder losses.

The FSC will also review the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

According to FSC officials, Bai Chi Gan Tou should have made a NT$4.86 billion transaction by Aug. 19 and had already asked for a delay to Aug. 31 due to "administrative errors," before it officially dropped out of the agreement on Tuesday evening.

According to the Securities and Futures Bureau under the FSC, if it established that the Securities and Exchange Act had been violated, Bai Chi Gan Tou's management could be sentenced to between one and 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of NT$20 million.