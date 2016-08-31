Apple hit by record 13 bil. euro tax bill

BRUSSELS -- The European Union on Tuesday ordered Apple to pay a record 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland, saying deals allowing the U.S. tech giant to pay almost no tax were illegal.

In the latest in a series of rulings that has angered Washington, Brussels said the world's most valuable company avoided tax bills on virtually all its profits in the bloc under its arrangements with Dublin.

Apple and the Irish government immediately said they would appeal against the European Commission ruling, while the U.S. Treasury said it could undermine its economic partnership with the EU.

Ireland has been seeking to attract multinationals by offering extremely favorable tax conditions, known as sweetheart deals, but EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Apple's broke EU laws on state aid.

"This decision sends a clear message. Member states cannot give unfair tax benefits to selected companies, no matter if European or foreign, large or small," Vestager said.

"This is not a penalty, this is unpaid taxes to be paid," Vestager added.

The tax repayment order — by far the largest in EU history — follows a three-year inquiry into whether Dublin's tax breaks for Silicon Valley titan Apple were against the law.

'No employees, no premises'

Apple has had a base at the southern city of Cork since 1980 and employs 5,000 people in Ireland, through which it routes its international sales, avoiding billions in corporation taxes.

But Vestager — who has launched a series of cases against U.S. firms — said that Apple's "so-called head office in Ireland only existed on paper. It had no employees, no premises and no real activities."