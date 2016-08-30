Ex-finance chief summoned in Mega Bank probe

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei District Prosecutors Office summoned former Ministry of Finance (MOF, 財政部) head Chang Sheng-ford (張盛和) for questioning, Monday.

Chang was brought in as a witness in the money laundering case at scandal-hit Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行).

As Chang exited the prosecutor's office Monday afternoon, he told local media that he had not been aware of the bank's violations of U.S. anti-money laundering laws.

In response to questions about Chang's heavily scrutinized Aug. 22 dinner with former Mega Bank chairman Mckinney Tsai (蔡友才), Chang said the dinner was scheduled long before the scandal broke out,

According to local reports, Tsai had met with Chang and two accountants at a seafood restaurant in Taipei last Monday, Aug. 22.

The meeting triggered suspicion that the two may have colluded over testimony prior to speaking with prosecutors.

Chang dismissed the accusations, saying the dinner was arranged long before by an accountant and was held to celebrate Tsai's new role as chairman of an asset management company.

He said he did not know at the time that Tsai was to be summoned for questioning.

"(I) have told the prosecutor everything I know, and everything I said was true," added Chang. "Mega Bank's New York branch violations and mistakes pointed out by U.S. financial regulators are currently under investigation by the Financial Supervision Commission.

"The facts will be cleared up in no time,"Chang said.

Ex-chief Grilled in Eight-hour Session

Former Mega Bank chairman Mckinney Tsai was also summoned for questioning by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office Monday afternoon.

This comes a day after the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC, 金管會) questioned Tsai in a marathon eight-hour meeting Sunday, as part of a money-laundering investigation.

Officials said progress was being made in the case, but they refused to provide details.

The investigation was launched after regulators in the U.S. slapped Mega Bank's New York branch with a US$180 million (NT$5.7 billion) fine.

The fine was imposed earlier this month for breaching the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act, with regulators saying the bank had been lax in monitoring its risk exposure in Panama.

FSC Vice Chairman Kuei Hsien-nung (桂先農) said the intergovernmental investigation team — a task force formed under orders from the Cabinet — aimed to first obtain the facts before determining whether money laundering had taken place and, if so, who was responsible.

According to local media, Tsai arrived at the FSC headquarters in New Taipei around 1 p.m.

Before entering the elevator, he told waiting reporters that "there has been a misunderstanding" and that he was there "to set things straight."

The former chairman did not exit the building until 9:30 p.m.

The FSC expects to bring administrative investigations to a close in two weeks.