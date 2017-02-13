Vietnam turns down Uber but competitor approved

HANOI -- In an indication of regulatory obstacles that stand in the way of companies using ride-sharing apps that people can use to hire transportation in major cities around the world, the Ministry said Uber Vietnam had not met several conditions for regularizing its operations in the country.

A similar application by Uber's rival, GrabCar, has been approved.

An official document sent to the company by the ministry said the authorisation given to Uber Vietnam by Holland-based Uber International Holding BV (Uber BV), which provides the smartphone application for Uber services, was insufficient.

It said Uber Vietnam was presenting itself as the developer and applicant of the test launch with Uber BV having no legally binding responsibility in project implementation.

Furthermore, the registered fields of operation in Uber Vietnam's initial business certification are "managerial activities" and "market research" that has no relation to any action authorized by Uber BV.

If Uber Vietnam is developer of the IT component and wants to apply it, it had to add this activity to its list of registered operations, according to the Ministry.

Also, as the party directly responsible for signing and implementing the project, Uber Vietnam should work with other commercial transportation units and provide these and their direct clients (drivers) with the necessary contracts.

The ministry also said that under the nation's e-commerce laws, the Uber mobile application has the same function as an electronic exchange.