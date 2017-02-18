News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 18, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

'Lack of clarity' on Trump policies poses a risk to growth: Singapore
AFP  February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
SINGAPORE -- Singapore's trade-driven economy rose faster than thought in 2016 but concerns over a "lack of clarity" on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies could hit growth this year, the government said Friday.

The economy expanded 2 percent in 2016, powered by a strong manufacturing sector performance in the fourth quarter, final data from the trade ministry showed.

The figures are an improvement on the 1.8 percent expansion recorded in an advance estimate released last month, with growth next year forecast between 1-3 percent.

But the ministry warned that rising protectionism in the West will hurt global growth while the results of upcoming elections in Europe could threaten the future of the eurozone at a time when Britain is on its way to exiting the European Union.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search