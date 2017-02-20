Hard road ahead

In this Feb. 12 photo provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Mongolian herder Munkhbat Bazarragchaa drags two recently dead sheep through the snow in a rural area of Khuvsgul province in northern Mongolia. The International Monetary Fund said Sunday that it and other partners had agreed on terms for a more than US$5 billion loan package to the Mongolian government to help get the north Asian country's economy back on track. The deal is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board, which is expected to consider Mongolia's request in March. The economy of mineral-rich Mongolia has been hit hard in recent years by a sharp decline in commodity prices and a collapse in foreign direct investment.