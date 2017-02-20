Power boss's reforms keep the lights on in Nepal

KATHMANDU -- The continuous whirl of hair dryers is a novel sound at the Blush Beauty Point parlor in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, which until just five months ago had to close at regular intervals because of power cuts.

Scheduled power cuts — known as load-shedding — have been a part of daily life in the impoverished landlocked country for decades, forcing small businesses to rely on expensive generators or simply close when the lights went out.

"We had to run our business according to the load-shedding schedule. Clients would call and check if there was light," the salon's owner Anita Shrestha told AFP.

But that has all changed since Kulman Ghising was appointed head of the Nepal Electricity Authority in September last year.

Load-shedding — previously up to 16 hours a day in the winter dry season — has all but ended in the country's three largest cities and in other major towns been reduced to around two hours on alternate days.

"When I was appointed I set the goal that I would at least make Kathmandu load-shedding free," Ghising told AFP. "But at that time I felt that whatever I said I could manage more than that."

Demand for electricity has long outstripped supply in Nepal, with energy production severely depressed by chronic under-investment and inefficiencies in the power network.

The result has been crippling for domestic industry and deterred foreign investment, while crucial infrastructure development has flagged in the years of political paralysis that followed the end of the Maoist insurgency in 2006 and the overthrow of the monarchy two years later.

Ghising's formula to end the power cuts involved tackling some basic inefficiencies.

He overhauled the hydropower generation system — storing water at times of low demand so more could be generated at peak hours. He also ended a policy that provided electricity round the clock to certain industries. The policy was meant to give 24-hour power to around 20 big employers, but had expanded after decades of mission creep — and bribery.

In addition, he brought online some power plants that had been sitting idle due to poor maintenance, and launched a public awareness campaign to encourage people to avoid electricity-guzzling activities — like ironing and pumping water — in the evenings when demand for power is at its highest.

But arguably the single greatest weapon Ghising has is the backing of the prime minister and the energy and finance ministers.

For one of the first times in Nepal's short history as a parliamentary democracy, all four are members of the Maoist party and that political alignment is bearing fruit. The country is due to hold its first local elections in nearly two decades later this year and the Maoists need to show results to boost their chances at the polls.