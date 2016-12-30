Honey co-ops in Afghanistan help women take control

YAKAWLANG, Afghanistan -- "I make my money for me," declares Afghan beekeeper Jamila pointing emphatically at her chest.

Her small honey-making business provides not only an income, but a sense of pride.

In the mountainous central province of Bamiyan, one of the country's least developed but most liberal regions, beekeeping complements its only other commercial crop, potatoes, and gives rural women the chance to become entrepreneurs.

Four beekeeping cooperatives have been set up here in recent years, backed by NGOs and foreign aid. Starting from scratch, they now employ around 400 people, half of them women, and produce 14 tons of honey a year.

The district of Yakawlang, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the famous giant Buddhas destroyed by the Taliban, sits around 2,600 meters (8,500 feet) above sea-level. Residents are worried the arrival of winter will kill off their bees.

Bundled up tightly, they walk for more than an hour in the snow to fill their pots with honey and fix labels on them, though few know how to read.

'I'm my own boss'

Jamila got her start a year ago thanks to her neighbou, Siamui, a pioneer of the cooperative five years ago who gave her first colony.

"It was in April and I remember that day perfectly. I was so happy: when I was done with my housework, I could spend the whole day watching my bees and how they work!" she confesses, making the other women around her laugh.

This cooperative has collected about 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of honey this year, according to its supervisor Habitullah Noori. Each kilo fetches 800 Afghanis in Bamiyan and 1,000 in Kabul — about US$15.

Jamila is a grandmother whose children have left the home; Siamui is raising eight of her own; Siddiqa, an orphan, takes care of four brothers and sisters.

Each of them maintains one to four hives on average — the few thousand Afghanis earned supplements their household incomes.

"I can pay for the bus when I want to visit my daughter, I can buy her chocolate," says Jamila.

"I can buy notepads for the kids," adds Halima, who is in her 20s with two children.

For widowed Marzia, the honey is key to her very survival. She hails from the village Qatakhan, 30 minutes from Yakawlang. It was an area overrun by the Taliban in early 2000, with many of its residents butchered after one commander instructed his charges "to kill everyone, even the dogs and chickens".

Her husband was pulled out of his mosque and shot dead on January 19 that year.

She keeps four hives, explaining: "Earlier I started farming, sewing, reaping weeds in the mountains. My brother assisted me but I was mostly on my own.

"Now with the honey I can support my family, I am my own boss."

"When you invest US$100 in the first year you will make US$100 in the next," says Daud Mosavi, director of agricultural programs for New Zealand's foreign aid agency in Bamiyan.