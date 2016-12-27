|
1,800-MHz band for 4G set for Myanmar launch in spring
Myanmar Eleven/ANN
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
NAYPYIDAW -- Myanmar is expected to launch an 1,800-megahertz mobile internet network that can provide 4G for smartphones in March, according to the Directorate of Telecommunications.
Currently, mobile operators are offering 2G, 3G and highly limited 4G with the use of 900 MHz and 2,100 MHz frequencies. The installation of 1,800 MHz should be able to provide extensive 4G networks, it is hoped.
An official from the department said: "We are discussing the installation of 1,800 MHz with consultant companies."
Mobile operators are making necessary preparations for 4G licenses in the hope that they may get permits before March.
"During the first three months of 2017, the installation of 1,800 MHz can provide the people with a faster 4G network," said Lars Erik Tellmann, CEO of Telenor Myanmar.
Currently, 4G is available only in Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw. Telenor is expanding its 4G network to Bago Region and Ooredoo to Magway Region.
|
